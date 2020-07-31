Shriya Saran's Underwater Throwback Photo Surely Going To Make Fans Miss Their Vacays

Drishyam actor Shriya Saran recently shared an underwater picture taken by cinematographer Anup J Kat. She also added one more photo where she can be seen near a water body. Take a look at her post.

Shriya Saran’s underwater picture

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a throwback picture from an underwater photoshoot. The actor, who is seen swimming, mentioned in the caption for the post that she is dreaming of diving again. It seems like the actor is missing going out and her photoshoot days amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Shriya shared two pictures in her recent Instagram post. In the first picture, the Awarapan actor is seen wearing a red bikini while in the next image, Shriya can be seen sitting on a yacht and posing dreamily. In the second image, the actor can be seen wearing an all-white dress which includes a tank top and white shorts. The actor captioned the post - Lets go back . @andreikoscheev @anupjkat photography... @oneoceanonelove Dreaming of diving again. Lets look at possibility , hope and pray for better tomorrow 🙏

Shriya Saran’s Instagram picture with Amitabh Bachchan

Shriya Saran is quite active on social media and keeps on posting daily updates. Recently, the actor shared a priceless throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of the veteran actor's 1991 released film, Khuda Gawah. The adorable image features Amitabh Bachchan draped in a Khadi shawl, while a young Shriya can be seen dressed in a white-red sweater with a few kids. In the caption, Shriya asked her huge fanbase to spot her in the picture with the caption - Can some one Spot @shriya_saran1109 in this pic with @amitabhbachchan Dec 1991. Take a look at the picture.

What’s next for Shriya Saran?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya Saran is currently gearing up for her next film titled Tadka. Featuring Ali Fazal, Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran in the leading roles, the film is directed by Prakash Raj. The movie, which is expected to release in 2021, also stars actors like Lillete Dubey, Murli Sharma and Nana Patekar in prominent roles.

