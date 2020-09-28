Chrissy Teigen Expresses Concern Over Complications In Her Pregnancy; See Tweets

Chrissy Teigen has been experiencing some complications over her high-risk third pregnancy due to which her other professional and personal commitments have been stalled. She also took to her social media to announce the same to her fans. Chrissy hinted on the tweet that her ‘body is in a bad shape'.

Chrissy Teigen on her health condition

The model expressed her grief to tweet things like these when ‘so many bad things are happening in the world’. She went on to say that she cannot speak up right now as her body is in a bad shape and that she ‘mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.’ Chrissy added how she had to postpone her cookbook and had to send presumably her publisher, Adeena Sussman back to Tel Aviv. Take a look at the tweets shared by the model.

Also I know I’m tweeting about stupid shit when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2020

Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv 😩 and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2020

Chrissy Teigen's Chrissy's Court shooting stopped

Chrissy also added that owing to her health, she also had to halt the production schedule for her Quibu series. The model went on to say that the shooting of her show, Chrissy's Court has also been shut down for now. She cited the reasons for the same stating that the 'baby cannot do it' and that she is 'devastated' for the same. Chrissy shared these tweets two weeks after her mandatory bed rest precaution. The model had announced the same on social media and had also shared that she is learning to sew capes and children's clothes during this time. Take a look at the tweet.

I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get... astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

Chrissy, who is pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend, recently went on to accidentally reveal the gender of her baby during interacting with her fans in a live Instagram chat. The video had the model talk about the complications in her pregnancy which has led her to be on bed-rest when she started referring to her baby as a 'he'. She also went on to say that 'It is weird because the baby is really healthy. He is so big.' When the Cravings cookbook novelist realized the same, she went on to cover her mouth with her hand with an embarrassed expression on her face. Realizing she had a slip of tongue, she further said 'Oops, that was stupid.'

