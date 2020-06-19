Hailey Bieber And Other Hollywood Celebs Who Refuted Plastic Surgery Rumours

Many famous personalities have faced rumours and speculations about their facial features. From getting pouty lips to getting mini botox, going under the needle has always been a sensitive issue for the celebs. However, in the last few years, many well-known persons have been questioned about whether they have had plastic surgery. Take a look here.

Hailey Bieber

Recently, in one of the controversial videos, Dr Barrett speculated that Hailey has had some plastic surgery done. In the video, he compared two photos of Hailey and asked the viewers what they thought of the photos. As per reports, Dr Barrett believed that Hailey had a rhinoplasty, as well as jawline contouring, skin tightening, lip filler, and a chin implant. However, in answer to that, Hailey and Justin are reportedly threatening the doctor by taking legal action against him.

Bella Hadid

The supermodel shut down the rumours of her plastic surgery in 2018. The model then spoke her heart out to one of the leading magazines and even challenged her haters to bring out scientific proof of her going under the knife. Her words, while explaining these rumours were, people think that she got all this surgery or had many operations. But she is all set to have a scan of her face. She also revealed that she is scared of putting fillers into her lips and wouldn’t want to mess up her face.

Gigi Hadid

A few days back, the pregnant supermodel and the elder Hadid sister, Gigi Hadid went on a live chat with Maybelline’s Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons. During the live chat, the model shut down all the plastic surgery rumours. She revealed that people thought she did fillers on her face, and that is why her face was round. But in answer to that, she said that she had cheeks since she was born. Also, when she was already a few months pregnant, she had cheeks. For those who were making rumours about her going under the needle, Gigi said that she had never put or injected anything into her face.

Kendall Jenner

Rumours and speculations about Kendal Jenner going under the knife came to the fore after her younger sister Kylie Jenner did her makeup. Later, Kylie also joked about it on her Snapchat and said that Kendall went on an overdrive with her lip liner and everyone thought she got lip surgery done. Late, Kendall also mentioned on her personal website that the rumour about her surgery was ‘upsetting’. She further revealed what her reaction was when she heard about this.

Ariana Grande

American singer and writer Ariana Grande stopped all the plastic surgery rumours back in 2014 through a video clip. Ariana got furious about the fact that people were comparing her old and recent photos on social media platforms. She had revealed that many were comparing pictures of her when she 14 years old and when she turned 21. She had added that it was puberty and nothing else that had made changes to her appearances.

