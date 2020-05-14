Hailey Bieber Talks About Reason Behind Her Unprecedented Skin Breakouts

It seems like Hollywood celebrities Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have taken the charge of entertaining their fans amid the lockdown, as they often share videos and pictures to keep fans entertained on their social media handles. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently initiated a Facebook Watch series, documenting some of their time together while being quarantined in Canada. During an episode which premiered recently, the couple had a heart-to-heart conversation, in which Hailey Bieber revealed that birth control is the reason behind her skin breakouts. Read details.

Hailey Bieber revealed that she started getting adult acne from her IUD because she had never been on birth control before. Adding to the same, Hailey Bieber further stated that her acne developed, as her hormones went out of balance. Furthermore, Hailey also mentioned that her forehead is a problematic area, which she hides very well. Justin, too, echoed to Hailey Bieber's tunes, as he also talked about his own struggles with acne in the same video. Later as the video proceeds, Hailey Bieber is seen giving himself a facial as the two of them talk about their skincare issues and regime.

The first episode premiered on Tuesday featured the couple speaking about their breakup. During the chat, Bieber enquired Hailey Bieber on how she forgave him and got back together in June, to which Hailey Baldwin revealed that she took time for herself to feel the breakup and didn't jump into a new relationship. Adding to the same, Hailey revealed that she distracted herself and would talk and hang out with people. However, Hailey Baldwin revealed that she didn’t search for someone to just come take Justin’s place in her life and be like another relationship, to fill a void in that way.

Justin Bieber on the professional front

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande recently announced that they will collaborate for a new song titled, Stuck With U, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song will be released on May 8 and will be available for pre-order. Speaking about the same in an interview, Ariana Grande mentioned that she and Justin Bieber were really excited about the project, as they wanted to make a big difference. Adding to the same, she revealed that they had a fun time working on it and hoped that the song uplifts the fans’ spirit.

