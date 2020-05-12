Hailey Bieber's Hairstylist Ryan Pearl Is Here To Teach You How To Dye Your Hair At Home

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, people have been following social distancing. During times like these, people are also missing out on their salon appointments and struggling with at-home hair colour treatments. This has also lead to hilarious hair fails memes circulating on the internet. However, Hailey Bieber's hairstylist and celebrity hair colourist Ryan Pearl has come to people's rescue.

Hailey Bieber's hairstylist reveals tips to colour hair at home

According to Hailey Bieber's hairstylist, colouring or dyeing your hair at home does not have to be a nerve-wracking job. He feels that with proper tools, one can easily get salon-like hair at home. Be it for a complete hair transformation or for a basic touch-up of roots, here are Ryan Pearl's tips to follow, as reported by a news publication:

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Shows Off Photography Skills With A Glam Photo Of Hailey Bieber In A Bathtub

Step 1

Make sure your hair is washed properly and dried off before you begin. Once ready to go, part your hair down right in the middle. Ryan suggests adding a packet of Sweet and Low to the hair colour mix if you have sensitive hair. This will take away any burning sensation that one would normally feel.

Step 2

Then start applying the colour to your hair. Hailey Bieber's hairstylist suggests starting with 1/4th inch of hair and moving in horizontal sections. Starting at the parting, go downwards while continuing to apply the mix throughout the hair. He also recommends being a little conservative with the dye because it will be a lot expensive when you fix it at a salon.

ALSO READ | Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Biggest Low As A Dog Parent; Apologises To The Pet

Step 3

Once done, let the roots sit for about 45 minutes. When done, take a shower and rinse out the colour properly. Keep a towel handy to dry them and squeeze out the excess water.

ALSO READ | Hailey Bieber Prefers A Simple Skincare Routine Due To Her Condition Perioral Dermatitis

Step 4

Once the dye has been washed, Ryan suggests adding glaze all over the dyed hair and letting it sit for about 10 minutes. He also revealed that toner and gloss also work as a glaze. Sharing the properties of glazing, he revealed that it adds shine to the hair plus makes it healthier. Hailey Bieber's hairstylist also said that the glaze should be rinsed out with water and not shampoo.

Highlights and Styling

Pearl does not recommend trying highlights at home but if one still wants to, he suggests not getting greedy with it. As for styling, he stresses on not using any heat tools such as flat irons and curling irons withing the first 24 hours of dyeing the hair. Ryan added that when it is time, one should keep their heat settings around 325 degrees to prevent the colour from fading out.

ALSO READ | Take Fashion Cues From Hailey Bieber To Slay In White Outfits Like A Pro