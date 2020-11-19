'Cell' Ending Explained: What Happened To Clayton And His Son In The End Of The Film?

Cell is a movie released in the year 2016 starring John Cusack, Samuel L Jackson and Isabelle Furhman in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Tod Williams and is the film is based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King. The ending of the film has often left the viewers baffled but here is an explanation about the ending of the film, read on.

Plot of the film

The plot of the film revolves around a man called Clayton Riddell. He witnesses that some sort of an electronic signal has been sent through the cell phones of the people the electronic signal turns them violent and they start being controlled by an unidentified object. The signal is like an infectious disease which is spreading at a fast speed, harming mankind in masses.

Clayton sets on a mission to find his son and rescue him but he has been unable to contact him as he must refrain from using a cell phone. During the course of the film, he ends up killing a lot of people who have been affected by the electronic signal and have turned violent. The question lingers his mind if he would be able to save his son?

Ending of Cell

Towards the end of the film, it is seen that Clayton kills the person who seems to have started the whole signal. A crowd of the affected people (called phoners) start circling Clayton and walk closer to him. In the crowd, he finds his son waiting for him but to his dismay, his son has also been compromised.

Clayton hugs his son and blows up the place and all the people die. In the next scene, Clayton and his son are seen walking in the woods as the autumn season is at its peak. However, in the next scene, Clayton is among the crowd of the phoners and is walking like he is one of them.

Cell ending explained

The movie has an open ending and there are two interpretations that can be drawn from the twisted ending. One is that Clayton saves the world by setting off the explosives. Then he takes a stroll with his son in an after-life situation where they are unharmed.

Another interpretation is that he too got affected once he got in contact with the phoners. This would imply that the whole movie which portrayed him as the saviour of the world was all in his head. Which is why in the last scene, he was seen walking among the phoners like he was one of them.

