Central Intelligence Cast: Find Out Details Of The Actors And The Characters Portrayed!

Central Intelligence is an action comedy film. The movie was theatrically released in the United States on June 17, 2016. The cast of Central Intelligence includes a star-studded ensemble of Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Bateman. The movie received a positive response for the plot as well as for the talented Central Intelligence cast.

Central Intelligence is an action comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. The plot circles around two old high school friends who are on the run after one of them join the CIA and tries to save the world from a terrorist whose intentions are to sell the satellite. Here’s a detailed list of the cast of Central Intelligence.

Central Intelligence Characters list

Kevin Hart as Calvin Joyner

In the movie, Kevin Hart portrays the role of Calvin Joyner, an accountant, and former high school athlete. Leading a boring life, Joyne receives a friend request from Bob Stone on Facebook. Upon meeting with Bob Stone, Joyne gets accidentally involved with the CIA. Hart made his Hollywood debut in 2001 with Undeclared. Best known for his roles in Think Like a Man, Ride Along and Central Intelligence, Kevin Hart is known for playing comic roles.

Dwayne Johnson as Bob Stone/Robbie Wheirdicht

Dwayne Johnson plays the role of a former overweight and bullied high school student who is now a muscular CIA agent. Wheirdicht contacts Calvin Joyner as Bob Stone and asks him to take a look at certain transactions and thus getting Joyner involved with the CIA. Dwayne Johnson is a Canadian- American actor and a retired professional wrestler. He is also known by his stage name 'The Rock'. Johnson made his acting debut in the film The Scorpion King in 2002. He, later on, acted in movies such as The Game Plan, Rampage, Skyscraper, and the Jumanji franchise.

Amy Ryan as Agent Pamela Harris

Amy Ryan portrays the role of CIA agent Pamela Harris who suspects Bob Stone as a rogue CIA agent. Amy Ryan is an American actress. She made her debut through Broadway in 1993 in The Sisters Rosensweig. She received several praises and awards for her work in plays like the 2000 revival of Uncle Vanya and the 2005 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Aaron Paul as Phil Stanton

The Central Intelligence cast includes Aaron Paul who plays the role of Phil Stanton in the movie. The character of Phil is Bob's former partner and is shown dead after being killed in the action. Aaron Paul is best known for playing the role of Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad series. Aaron made his debut through music videos, minor roles in TV and films. After Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul went on to act in films such as Need For Speed, Eye In The Sky, and Central Intelligence.

