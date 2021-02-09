Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Joins Dungeons & Dragons Film Cast With Chris Pine

The popular game Dungeons & Dragons is being developed as a feature film at Paramount Pictures along with eOne. The project will have Wonder Woman star Chris Pine in a pivotal role. Now, two more actors have joined the cast of the upcoming fantasy movie.

Also Read | Will Smith To Star In 'Fast & Loose', David Leitch To Direct The Film

Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Join Chris Pine in Dungeons & Dragons film

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that The Fast and the Furious fame Michelle Rodriguez and Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith has been added to Dungeons & Dragons movie, joining Chris Pine. Game Night breakout filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Delay are set to direct the feature based on the well-known fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast. The duo also penned down the latest draft of the script based on a previous version by Michael Gilio.

Dungeons & Dragons is popular for its war, camaraderie, treasure hunts, and reversals of fortune. It has a fantasy setting that includes humans, orcs, elves, and hundreds of other creatures. The game uses multi-sided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host called Dungeon Master. More than 40 million fans have played or interacted with D&D since it was first released around 46 years ago, including via video games and live streaming entertainment on YouTube and Twitch. Plot details about the upcoming adaptation are not known. It could either be a straight-up fantasy or contain the storytelling and game-playing components.

Also Read | 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin And Harry Styles To Star In 'My Policeman' By Amazon Studios

Also Read | Armie Hammer Replaced By Josh Duhamel For 'Shotgun Wedding'; Jennifer Coolidge Joins Cast

Michelle Rodriguez is best known for her performance as Letty Ortiz in blockbuster the Fast & Furious franchise. Her successful ventures in action movies include Resident Evil, Battle Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., and Avatar. Rodriguez’s upcoming projects have Crisis starring Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Gre Kinnear, Luke Evans, and others. She will also be seen reprising Ortiz in F9: The Fast Saga, featuring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron.

Justice Smith earned recognition with his performance as Franklin Webb in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He was then seen in the superhit film Detective Pikachu and then ventured into the romantic genre with All the Bright Places. Smith will next appear in Jurassic World: Dominion with an ensemble cast having old and new stars of the franchise.

Also Read | Peter Dinklage And Shirley MacLaine To Star In Paul Dektor's 'American Dreamer'

Promo Image Source: mrodofficial (patricksawaya) And standup4justice Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.