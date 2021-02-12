Kevin Hart Allegedly Defrauded By 'personal Shopper' For Over $1 Million

Kevin Hart has attained a lot of success in the last few years in his career as a professional stand-up comedian and an actor. His shows are followed by millions of people all across the world and he also has a massive following on social media. While the actor-comedian keeps his personal life protected, he does not shy away from enjoying his wealth out in the open. Quite recently, the news has emerged that one of his employees has been charged of stealing over $1 million; here is what you need to know.

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper steals $1 million from him

With his extremely hectic and high-octane lifestyle, it is no surprise that a celebrity like Kevin Hart has a number of different employees working for him. However, one of these employees had been taking advantage of him for a long time. It has been announced by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz that Kevin’s employee named Dylan Jason Syer has allegedly stolen $1 million from the comedian, according to USA Today. Syer has been indicted for the alleged crime in New York’s Queens Supreme Court. The fraud had been reportedly going on since October 2017 all the way till February 2019.

Katz has made an allegation saying that Syer was apparently “living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies” on the money of Kevin Hart. She also revealed that Syer did the alleged crime by making “legitimate purchases to gain” and would charge the actor’s credit card for “astronomical sums of money”. Syer apparently gained access to his credit cards under the instructions that he would only make purchases that have been authorized by the actor. He then used the stolen money to make expensive purchases for himself, which includes “designer bags, fine art and collectibles”.

Katz finally made sure to put in a word of caution for everyone by saying that anyone can become a victim of these kinds of frauds, whether celebrity or not. Kevin Hart himself is yet to make a statement on this issue. He has performed at several hit shows all across the world and has also worked in popular films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, Central Intelligence and more.

