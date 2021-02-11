Michael Greyeyes Added In Blumhouse's Adaptation Of Stephen King's 'Firestarter'

Universal Pictures is turning the bestselling Stephen King novel Firestarter into a movie. The makers' list also includes Blumhouse and Weed Road Pictures. Now, the project has added a new actor to its team who will play a pivotal character.

Also Read | Sandra Bullock Boards 'Bullet Train'; Marks First Collab With Brad Pitt In This Thriller

Michael Greyeyes joins Blumhouse’ Stephen King Pic Firestarter

Deadline has recently revealed that Michael Greyeyes has been cast as the character of Rainbird in the Firestarter adaptation by Universal-Blumhouse-Weed Road Pictures. He joins Zack Efron who boarded the reboot project in late September 2020. Rainbird is a relentless powerful man who has been pushed into a violent life. The character was essayed by Oscar winner George C. Scott in the original 1984 movie of the same name.

Firestarter will be directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and is adapted by writer Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify). The novel follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities. She is kidnapped by a secret government agency that desires to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

Jason Blum and Oscar Winner Akiva Goldsman are financing the project. Martha De Laurentis, who was an associate producer on the original adaptation will executively produce the project. The project reunites Blum and Goldsman who have previously collaborated on the horror franchise Paranormal Activity, which earned acclaims from the audiences.

Also Read | Jamie Lee Curtis Signs 'Borderlands' Starring Cate Blanchett And Kevin Hart

Also Read | Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Joins Dungeons & Dragons Film Cast With Chris Pine

Michael Greyeyes was recently seen in Wild Indian which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. His performance as Makwa / Michael earned praises in this Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. debut writer/director feature. The actor will next appear in the comedy Rutherford Falls opposite Ed Helms, co-created and executive produced by Helms, Mike Schur (The Office, Parks, and Recreation), and Sierra Teller Ornelas. He will also return for the second season of Home Before Dark, an Apple+ original mystery drama series.

Michael Greyeyes has recurring roles in HBO’s anthology crime drama True Detective featuring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, Fear of the Walking Dead, and limited series I Know This Much Is True with Mark Ruffalo. His big-screen projects include Rude, Firestorm, Sunshine State, Togo. The actor’s television credits have Are You Afraid of the Dark? Crazy Horse, Dreamkeeper, and more.

Also Read | Kevin Hart And Wesley Snipes To Play Brothers In Netflix Drama Series 'True Story'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.