Jamie Lee Curtis Signs 'Borderlands' Starring Cate Blanchett And Kevin Hart

Lionsgate is adapting the Borderlands game into a feature film with the same title. The team already includes two time Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett and popular actor-comedian Kevin Hart. Now, another veteran actor, Jamie Lee Curtis, has joined the cast of Borderlands.

Jamie Lee Curtis joins Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Borderlands

Deadline has recently revealed that two time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis has signed on Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. The adaptation of the bestselling video game will be directed by Eli Roth, who helmed Cabin Fever, Knock Knock, and other movies. Based on the PC and console gaming experience from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, the Lionsgate movie will take place in the distant future when four “vault haunters” travel to the distant planet named Pandora to hunt down an alien vault which is speculated to contain advanced technology.

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to portray Tannis, an archaeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith is not going to help. Cate Blanchett will play Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the open-world role-playing game series. Kevin Hart will be seen as Roland, a skilled soldier-turned-mercenary.

The latest draft of Borderlands screenplay is penned by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner with Erik Feig of Picturestart. Executive producers are Randy Pitchford, EP of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Entertainment, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman, and CEO of 2K parent Take-Two Interactive. The project will be overseen by James Myers and Aaron Edmonds on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing for Picturestart.

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most popular and respected actors in Hollywood. Making her acting debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's horror film Halloween in 1978, she got the title scream queen as she features in multiple horror genre movies. The actor was previously seen in Knives Out which has an ensemble cast. Lee Curtis will be reprising her role in the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends films.

