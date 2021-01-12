Chadwick Boseman Film 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Major Accolades At Critics Choice Super Awards

Da 5 Bloods starring the late Chadwick Boseman went on to win a number of awards at the recently inaugurated Critics Choice Super awards. The award function focused on film and TV projects which often get neglected at regular award shows. Thus a number of fan favourite shows and series won big at the inaugural edition of the Critics Choice super awards. Da 5 Bloods won a couple of accolades this year.

Chadwick Boseman starrer film "Da 5 Bloods" wins major accolades

Da 5 Bloods is a Netflix film that was directed by Spike Lee. According to the Business World, the film looks like a promising contender for the Oscar race. As for the critics’ choice super awards, the film picked up two major awards including Best Actor in an action movie for Delroy Lindo and the award for the Best Action movie as well. The film Da 5 Bloods released in June of 2020 which was just a few months after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. The actor known for his work in several films received tribute from a number of actors from the industry. Chadwick Boseman passed away in August aged 43 after battling colon cancer. He was loved for his performance in Da 5 Bloods and was heavily praised for his work by fans and critics alike.

The critics’ choice super awards saw a number of categories in films with the superhero genre, sci-fi genre, fantasy, horror and action. The event was hosted by Levin Smith and Dani Fernandez. Several deserving films won accolades at this event and shared themakers shared their joy with the fans. One of the key films that won big at the event included Palm Springs which was a Hulu exclusive. The film landed three prizes including Best Actor in a science fiction/ fantasy film. Andy Samberg, the star of the film, won this accolade and seemed quite happy with the win. Soul by Disney+ also went ahead and picked up three awards. The voice actors for the animated film, Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx both ended up winning awards for the evening.

