Winston Duke To Star As A Lead In The Upcoming 'Black Panther II'? Read Here

Black Panther II is the upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There have been some concerns about how the studio could move on with the film after the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. Ever since Marvel Studios and Walt Disney stated that Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa will not be re-cast in the new Black Panther movie, fans and viewers are very eager to know which will be starring in the much-awaited film. According to rumours, Winston Duke's M'Baku is said to take up the role and star in the movie.

According to smallscreen.co.uk, it is said that the initial reports suggested that the title could be shared with Shuri, Boseman's younger sister, T'Challa. However, reports are now suggesting that M'Baku is just going to ascend to the throne. Ryan Coogler, the director of the film, is said to have finally settled on having only one Black Panther resident. These reports are very much revealed at the beginning of Black Panther 2, and this also means that Winston Duke will play a much larger role in the MCU.

Kevin Feige announced at Disney Investor's Day presentation that they will not be recasting T'Challa in Black Panther 2, which is wonderful news to all his fans. He also confirmed that Ryan Coogler was already working on putting the film into production as soon as possible.

Talking about Chadwick's role in the film, Kevin added that Boseman's 'T'Challa's portrayal of the Black Panther is iconic and 'translates any version of the character in any other medium from Marvel's history.' The president of Marvel Studios clarified that it was for this reason that the studios would not re-cast the character.

Kevin then clarified that it was important that they should respect the legacy that Boseman helped them create and that they should continue to 'explore' Wakanda's potential. He also added that they're going to make sure they dig deep into Wakanda's 'rich' community. Kevin didn't say much about the most recently Black Panther cast. Black Panther II is expected to release in theatres on May 6, 2022, and currently, Disney has decided to keep the movie on its scheduled date.

