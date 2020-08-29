Chadwick Boseman Death: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pays Rich Tribute To '42' Star

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after his battle with colon cancer. A public announcement of the Chadwick Boseman death was made on his social media account, shocking many fans and admirers of the star from all across the globe. Since the Chadwick Boseman death, tributes have flown in for the actor, famous for portraying the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Death Tribute: MLB, NFL, NBA Players Mourn The Sudden Death Of Black Panther Star

Chadwick Boseman cancer: Dwayne Johnson pays rich homage after Chadwick Boseman death

Former WWE star Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter on Saturday to pay his tribute after the Chadwick Boseman death. 'The Rock' expressed his shock and wrote that it was hard to hear about the news of his passing. Dwayne Johnson thanked the 42 star for 'shining his light' and sharing his talent with the world. Dwayne Johnson further expressed condolences to his family and wrote 'Rest in love, brother'.

'The Rock' was one of the many Hollywood stars to pay tribute to the Black Panther star with fellow MCU stars Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Brie Larson. In their Chadwick Boseman death tribute, Marvel Studios mentioned that his legacy will live on forever and were heartbroken by his untimely demise.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Death: From Chance The Rapper To Mark Ruffalo, Stars Express Their Grief

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman cancer: MLB, NBA stars pay tribute to late actor

Chadwick Boseman played the role of MLB legend Jack Robinson in his 2013 biopic 42 and he also starred in the 2014 movie Draft Day. The late Hollywood actor was also one of the judges for the controversial NBA 2020 Slam Dunk contest and tributes have flown in from the MLB, NFL and the NBA for the star after his untimely passing. Adam Jones, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker were among MLB stars who paid tributes to the late actor, while Trae Young, CJ McCollum and Klay Thompson were among the many NBA stars who joined in remembering the work of the 42 star.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Death: Know About The Actor's Movies, Humanitarian Work And More

Just met you for the first time at all star... never stopped having this smile on your face... 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman cause of death: Chadwick Boseman cancer

In the official announcement of his demise, Chadwick Boseman's family revealed that the late actor had died of colon cancer. Despite having been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, Boseman continued working providing fans with some of his best work in the movies such as Marshall, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The statement said that Chadwick Boseman worked on all the aforementioned movies in between his chemotherapy sessions and countless surgeries. He passed away in the presence of his wife and family beside him and said that it was an honour to bring King T'Challato to life.

Also Read: 'Black Panther' Fame Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Due To Colon Cancer At 43

(Image Courtesy: Chadwick Boseman Instagram)