Chadwick Boseman Receives 'Hero For The Ages' Award, Co-stars Pay Emotional Tribute

On December 6, 2020, the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman was awarded the Hero for the Ages award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The actor, who died in August this year, was posthumously honoured with the award that was presented by fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle.

In the speeches presented by the two actors on the occasion, they paid tribute to the late actor by saying that there was something unique about him, making the award one of the most deserved ones among Chadwick Boseman’s awards. Here’s the original tweet from MTV Movie & TV Awards with the video of Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle speaking about the late actor.

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GOYdiKxHPf — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

Tribute from Chadwick Boseman's co-stars

In the speech made by the late actor’s co-stars on Chadwick Boseman's awards, he was acknowledged for his greatness on-screen and in real life as well. “The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity were undeniable,” said Robert Downey Jr. as he introduced the late actor’s invigorated persona. He added that “there was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

According to Cheadle, “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there. And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people and their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

Chadwick Boseman – the Black Panther

Amongst all the other roles played by Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther was the most iconic. The film portrayed the actor as a protector of the Wakandan people who values his family and relatives and is the source of support and wisdom to them. The slogan of “Wakanda Forever!” became exceedingly popular with fans all over the world after Chadwick Boseman’s death.

“Mr Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero,” Downey added in the same speech. “His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on the screen, it won’t be quantified by the box-office records he broke, but by the legions of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.”

Robert Downey Jr. also expressed that Chadwick Boseman was not “just a hero on screen. His list of selfless and inspirational acts and deeds is too long to recount here — consistently showing up during the trial and triumph for family, friends and fans alike, some of whom were battling the same invisible enemy. He was the most heroic when just being Chad. That’s when he was bigger than anyone he played on screen.” Even after Chadwick Boseman's death, the trailblazing legacy left behind by the late actor is truly acknowledged and treasured by fans around the world.

