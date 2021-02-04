Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades that recognize excellence in film, both American and international, as well as from American television. The 78th edition will be having its ceremony soon and nominations for the same have been revealed. Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in two movies in 2020 and earned Golden Globes 2021 nominations for both, tying a Golden Globe record.

Sacha Baron Cohen ties Golden Globes record for most nominations in a single year

The Golden Globes 2021 nominations were announced yesterday for all categories. Sacha Baron Cohen was seen as Abbie Hoffman in The Trail of the Chicago 7 and as Borat Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. He got three Golden Globes 2021 nominations, for two of his performances and one as a producer. The categories are;

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for The Trail of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

With this, Sacha Baron Cohen has tied Golden Globe record for the most nods by a performer in a single year, being the third person to do so. The other two actors are Helen Mirren and Jamie Foxx. Back in 2007, Mirren set the Golden Globe record after receiving three nominations, one for best actress in a motion picture for The Queen, next for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for Elizabeth I, and the last for Prime Suspect: The Final Act. She grabbed two for The Queen and Elizabeth I. Foxx equaled her record in 2005 when he was nominated in the best actor in a drama for Ray, best supporting actor for Collateral, and best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for Redemption. He won the honor for Ray. Now, it will be exciting to see if Sacha Baron Cohen wins any, and in what category would it be.

Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too!



We're so honoured--and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results. pic.twitter.com/CSligPsmI8 — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 3, 2021

Sacha Baron Cohen previously won a Golden Globe in Best Actor in a Comedy / Musical category for Borat. He has a high chance of taking the statue home once again. Baron Cohen is up against the likes of James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dev Patel, and Andy Samberg for best actor. For his supporting performance, he is competing with Daniel Kaluuya, Jared Leto, Leslie Odom Jr., and Bill Murray. The Golden Globes 2021 will take place on February 28, 2021.

