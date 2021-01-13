Chadwick Boseman's Wife Gets Emotional As She Accepts Posthumous Tribute To The Late Actor

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Boseman was seen accepting the posthumous honour that the Black Panther star received during the 30th edition of the Gotham Awards while being teary-eyed. In the memory of the late actor, Taylor Simone Boseman was also seen giving an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who lost his battle to colon cancer on 28th August of last year. The snippet from the same was shared by Karl Buchanan, who is famous for the part that he was seen playing in the Americal legal drama series, Suits. The tribute video that was first seen during the virtually-conducted 30th Gotham Awards can be found below.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Film 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Major Accolades At Critics Choice Super Awards

The Tweets:

Chadwick Boseman’s widow cries as she accepts a Gotham award in his honor. “Chad, thank you,” says Simone Boseman. “Keep shining your light on us.” pic.twitter.com/jQidx0Yp6c — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Simone appears during the Gothams’ tribute to the late actor pic.twitter.com/Rup6POrdgd — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021

About Chadwick Boseman's Death:

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Given The Spotlight In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Featurettes

Chadwick Boseman breathed his last on the 28th of August, 2020. The actor was all of 43 years old at the time. The list of Chadwick Boseman's movies includes the likes of Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and most notably, Black Panther. When the news of Chadwick Boseman's death broke, his fellow MCU co-actors, namely Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen and Lupita N'Yongo, amongst others, took to Instagram in order to pay tribute to the actor. Some of those tweets and posts can be found below.

Also Read: Winston Duke To Star As A Lead In The Upcoming 'Black Panther II'? Read Here

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game... #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

In addition to the above, Marvel Studios, days later, made a Chadwick Boseman-themed opening for his solo MCU outing and stitched it to the theatrical copy of the film, which was later made available for streaming on Disney+. The opening was shared through Marvel Studios' official Instagram account. The same can be found below.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman To Be Made Part Of Marvel's 'Black Panther 2' By Using CGI?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.