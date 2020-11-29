On Chadwick Boseman's Birthday, Check Out The Black Panther's Top Films To Binge!

T’Challa was the character played by Chadwick Boseman in the MCU movies that he was part of. He was the first black superhero in a big-budget film, known popularly by his alter ego, The Black Panther, and he had received critical acclaim for his skills in the movie. As it is the late actor’s birth anniversary today on November 29, 2020, take a look at the list of movies you should watch featuring the Black Panther.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Movies On Netflix: Here Are The Actor's Best Performances On The Platform

Chadwick Boseman's Birthday: Hits to binge-watch featuring the Black Panther actor

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was the first movie from the MCU franchise that saw the character of T’Challa or the Black Panther. He plays the prince of the Wakanda nation in Africa and is in alliance with Stark. He had gained some enhanced strength by ingesting the Heart-Shaped Herb. Kevin Feige, the producer has explained that the was made a part of the films as the movies needed a third party and set of fresh vision by someone who was not already a part of the Avengers; they needed another point of than that of Tony Stark or Steve Rogers.

Black Panther

Black Panther was the second movie that featured Boseman, and the first to see him in the titular role. The plot revolved particularly around T’Challa who had taken to the Wakanda throne after the death his father, T’Chaka who was the former king. It was the 9th highest-grossing film of all time, and received multiple awards and nominations, with seven nominations at the 91st Oscars Awards including Best Picture, and won for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman Tribute: Boubou's Viral Painting Video Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Avengers: Infinity War

This was the third Marvel MCU film in which Chadwick Boseman featured and reprise his role of T’Challa and his alter ego, The Black Panther. The movie was the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and a sequel to The Avengers of 2012 and Avengers: Age of Ultron of 2015. Chadwick as well as the other actors who played the roles of Wakandans improvised their chants right at the time of filming; and the makers Russo Brothers who heard the impromptu chants found it ‘incredibly cool’.

Avengers: End Game

Avengers: End Game was the fourth and also the last MCU movie to feature Chadwick Boseman, as the actor passed away after that in August 2020. He was seen reprising his role of T’Challa and Black Panther in the movie. It was one of the most anticipated releases and broke several box-office records.

Also Read: Heartbreaking tweet announcing Chadwick Boseman's death 'most liked ever', Twitter says

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman's death: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & other B'town celebs pay tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.