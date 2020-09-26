Chadwick Boseman's Memory Has Been Immortalized Through THIS Tribute Artwork At Disneyland

Chadwick Boseman has been further immortalised by a recent art installation done at Disneyland Anaheim. The artwork was quite moving for fans and they praised the makers of the installation. The tribute made to the late actor was loved by fans as they praised it and mentioned how moving it was to watch the image of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman tribute at Disneyland marvels fans

The artwork that was recently installed at Disneyland saw a huge canvas featuring Chadwick Boseman doing his signature 'Wakanda Forever' pose from Black Panther. The actor glanced upon a young fan in the artwork as he struck the pose. The young fan also struck the same pose with the mask of the Black Panther on him. As per the clothes the child wore, it seemed as if the child was a patient and Chadwick Boseman was there to lift its spirits.

Thus the artwork tried to depict the kind-hearted nature of Chadwick Boseman. Nikkolas Smith shared images from the installation and mentioned that the tribute is now available on display at Downtown Disney. He further added that his life has come full circle with this art installation that was done by him. The artwork also features his name on it. He added that last summer, he worked on a children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus project. During that time, Nikkolas revealed that he realised T’Challa as a character was quite larger than life for those kids.

He then added that for those kids, no one was more worthy than Chadwick Boseman to fill those shoes. Thus Nikkolas gave his thanks to people who helped him honour the legacy of Chadwick Boseman through his artwork. He further mentioned that he is thankful due to the fact that he got to capture Chadwick Boseman’s life and purpose in the artwork in a, particularly nice way. He also thanked Disney for being supportive of him and his journey as an artist. Nikkolas then ended his caption with a bunch of hashtags that paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman and he even mentioned, “Long live the king”.

