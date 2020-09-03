Chadwick Boseman's High School To Plan Scholarship For A Deserving Student In His Honour

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, after fighting colon cancer for four years. As tributes for the actor keep pouring in, Chadwick's high school plans to form the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship for a yearly honour to a deserving student. Read ahead for more details.

Chadwick Boseman's high school to award a scholarship in his honour

Chadwick Boseman completed his schooling from T. L. Hanna High School in South Carolina. Talking to TMZ, his high school principal Walter Mayfield said that the goal is to create a sustainable scholarship for years to come. Mayfield also shared that the school is aiming to raise $100k towards the scholarship. The principal further added that many people have already started reaching the school for adding their contribution to Chadwick's honour.

He also said that this was a good start for the plan as people are reaching out without even publicizing the idea yet. T. L. Hanna High School also told the portal that they were closing working with Chadwick Boseman's family on the scholarship plan. Mayfield considers that is necessary to involve them to help formulate criteria for the award.

Also Read | Letitia Wright aka Shuri pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, says 'for my brother'

TMZ also spoke to some of Chadwick Boseman's former professors. His basketball coach, Wayne Jones said that he was pushing for the school to retire the number Chadwick used to wear, 32, in his memory. He told the portal that the Message from the King actor was an all-rounder. He was a solid player on the court who played 4 years on the varsity squad, the coach added.

The high school has never retired a number before, however, Principal Mayfield says this is the time to consider it. If the scholarship plan gets a kick start, this will the second prestigious honour of a T. L. Hanna legend. The first honour is James "Radio" Kennedy. His scholarship goes to a student pursuing a career in special ed.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his final memory with Chadwick Boseman; Read

Chadwick Boseman death

Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 surrendered to death tragically after fighting against colon cancer. According to an Instagram post shared by his family, Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. The actor had kept his diagnosis private from his fans and media and continued to work. Chadwick's sudden death was a shock for the industry and several people mourned his loss.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's demise: Black Panther’s Danai Gurira says 'He had a heroic spirit'

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman No More: Children from across the world pay tribute to 'Black Panther'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.