Who Is Prashanth Sambargi? Know Everything About 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' Contestant

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 launch took place on February 28 and host Kichcha Sudeep welcomed the contestants on the show. In this season, 17 contestants namely Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, Vaishnavi Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chanappa, entered the house. Fans might wonder who Bigg Boss Kannada's Prashanth Sambargi is. Here's everything about him.

About Bigg Boss Kannada's Prashanth Sambargi

In September 2020, Prashanth made headlines after the Central Crime Branch looked into the drug menace in the Kannada film industry. Prashanth, a businessman, was issued notice to appear before CCB to state whatever he knows anything about the case. In his statement, Sambargi had alleged that actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was arrested, and Zameer Ahmed Khan (Congress MLA) knew each other well and both had been to an event at a casino in Sri Lanka on June 8, 2019, along with their common acquaintance. However, Khan had dismissed the allegation as a lie and had lodged a complaint in a city court against Sambargi and accordingly, a case was filed against him.

Also Read | John Abraham Unveils Fierce Look In 'Mumbai Saga' New Poster, Drops Trailer & Release Date

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Gets A Kiss From Wife Mira Rajput On His Birthday, Says 'feeling The Love'

On the professional front, in 2019, he was a part of the song titled Belesona Kannada, which featured C.T Ravi (Minister of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka), Komal Kumar, Jayram Karthik, Dharma Keerthiraj. The concept of the song is given by Prashanth, who has also performed in it. The number is voiced, composed and penned by Ravi Basrur, under the label, Ashwini Audio. Prashanth also unveiled the Narendra Modi Victory Song 2019, sung and performed by him. While the music is given by Sam, the lyrics are written by Azad Varadaraj. The mixing and mastering are done by Chethan.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Stuns In All-red Gown As She Shares Pics From 'Splitsvilla' Sets In Kerala

Prashanth was also actor Arjun Sarja's media manager. In 2018, Sruthi Hariharan, who had accused senior actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment during the shooting of the bilingual movie Vismaya, had filed a complaint against Prashanth Sambargi, accusing him of issuing her life threats, mentioned a Deccan Chronicle report. Later on, the High Grounds police, who registered the FIR, booked Sambargi and a few others for criminal intimidation, added the report. Meanwhile, this season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to begin on March 1, 2021.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar On Going Through Her Share Of Bullying & Racism: 'Was Often Teased'

(Inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.