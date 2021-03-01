Nia Sharma Takes Up #dontrushchallenge; Says She ‘did It In 10 Minutes’, Watch video

On Monday morning, Nia Sharma joined the social media bandwagon as she took up the viral #dontrushchallenge. She danced with actor-choreographer Sachin Sharma and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. The Jamai 2.0 actor mentioned that her team rushed her into this and that she did it in 'literally 10 minutes'.

Not only this, but the actor remarked that she felt ‘trippy’ while doing it. More so, Sharma went on to thank Rohit Maurya for shooting the video and quipped that she’d give him 10 points for this. Nia is basking in the success of her recently released web show, Jamai 2.0 Season 2, alongside Ravi Dubey

Nia completes the #dontrushchallenge in 10 mins

Also Read | Alia's 'Gully Boy Costar Srishti Talks About Journey: 'Had Always Been Under-confident'

Jamai 2.0's second season released on February 26 and received rave reviews from fans. Reviewing the show, a user wrote on Twitter, “The fact that I watched 20 episodes in a day. Superb drama. What about #SidNi, they’re just fire. Unexpected open ending. Waiting for S3,” whereas another fan penned, “They all looked so good in this season, like their outfits and everything.” Nia shared many BTS pics and videos from the sets of the show that amped up expectations of the audience.

Meanwhile, after winning hearts with her stint in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan, alongside Arjun Bijlani, looks like the duo has once again collaborated for another project. They shared a few pictures from Himachal Pradesh on their respective Instagram handles which hinted at a new project. In the pics, while Nia Sharma stunned in a pink embellished salwar kameez, Arjun, on the other hand, pulled off a green kurta and pyjama. The two actors were all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the comments section, Bijlani wrote, "Salam Ayat" which hinted at Sharma's character in their upcoming venture.

Also Read | Who Is Prashanth Sambargi? Know Everything About 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' Contestant

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Begins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot In Manali, Says 'Night Camera Action'

Nia Sharma's role in the supernatural series, Naagin 4, also garnered a lot of attention from fans. More so, she was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, alongside Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine, Karan Wahi, and others. Nia lifted the trophy and became the winner of the competition.

Also Read | Vikas Gupta 'finds Past In Form Of Memories'; Digs Out Throwback Pics With Parth & Others

Also Read | Nia Sharma Turns Barbie With LED Goggles On, Says ’90s Won’t Go Out Of You'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.