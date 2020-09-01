Chadwick Boseman's Demise: Black Panther’s Danai Gurira Says 'He Had A Heroic Spirit'

On August 31, actor Danai Guria took to her social media handle and paid tribute to her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday. Writing an emotional post for Chadwick Boseman, Danai also shared a picture of them, in which the Black Panther co-stars were seen exchanging a warm hug. The first line of her tribute note read, "How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate."

The 42-year-old actor continued and wrote, "I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy." Elaborating further, she stated that the entire job of her character Okoye in the film was to respect and protect a king and honour his leadership. She asserted that Chadwick made it profoundly easy.

To praise the late actor, she further added, "He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation."

Her note further read, "He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all."

To conclude her tribute, she asserted, "He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend." To sign off she wrote, “Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani”, which means “Rest in peace, O king” in Xhosa.

