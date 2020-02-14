Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Is All About His Love For Wife And Muse Hailey

Justin Bieber took to his official Instagram handle on February 9, 2020, to break the news of his upcoming album’s release date and revealed that it will be released on Valentine's Day, and fans were eagerly waiting for Changes to air online. The singer recently revealed that this new album is about changes and more specifically about the changes that he has gone through in his personal life.

The singer also stated that the songs are dedicated to his wife. Read on to know more about the whole story of this new change in the artist's life and what he has to say about his wife:

'Changes' is dedicated to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has been talking a lot about his upcoming album with his fans through his social media handles. In the past, he has revealed that his album will be based on the changes that he has gone through in his life. He also stated that the album is “super-dedicated” to his wife Hailey Bieber and his love towards her, and added that hopefully, that translates.

According to the reports, JB was seen at an event in London and was in a relaxed mood. He also introduced each one of his tracks enthusiastically to his fans, and spoke about the songs, and how much his wife means to him. Each one of his songs has heartfelt lyrics and they speak about his undying and unconditional love towards his wife Hailey Bieber.

In a video, that was posted by Bieber last year, fans can see him talking about the album. Here, the artist said that he feels like this is different from his previous albums because of where he is in his life right now, as he is now married. Bieber further stated that we all have different stories, and he is just excited to share his with the world.

