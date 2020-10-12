'Green Lantern' TV Show Announced By HBO, Makers Reveal List Of Superheroes

Green Lantern is getting its own TV series on HBO Max. The project was originally announced around a year ago, but the makers did not provide any update ahead. Now WarnerMedia has announced a series based on the popular DC Comics superhero group and revealed a few details.

Green Lantern series announced by HBO Max

Variety recently reported that HBO Max has ordered a Green Lantern series, which was in development for a year. The show will focus on the adventures of different Green Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott – who is Earth’s first person to don the magic ring. The series will also include fan favourite characters like Sinestro and Kilowog, along with introducing new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lanterns Corps.

Seth Grahame-Smith will act as the showrunner. The upcoming series will consist of 10 one-hour-long episodes. It will be written by Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with both also serving as the executive producers. Berlanti Productions will bankroll the project in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fans of the superhero will be excited to see the upcoming series. However, it does not include the two most popular Green Lanterns, Hal Jordon and John Stewart. But with the new faces, it is sure to have the attention of DC lovers. Marc Guggenheim is familiar with the DC universe as he has worked on multiple projects. He co-wrote the 2011 Green Lantern movie with Greg Berlanti, starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead. It was a critical as well as a commercial failure. Guggenheim co-created and served as showrunner on the hit CW series Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

The Lego Batman Movie and Dark Shadows were penned by Seth Grahame-Smith. He penned down the novels that served as the basis of the movies like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, with writing the screenplay for the former. The novelist and screenwriter also produced the two IT movies and Child's Play reboot.

The Green Lantern series is another addition to HBO Max’s projects revolving around DC characters. Previously, a show focusing on the Gotham Police Department was announced with The Batman director Matt Reeves as the creator. It is said to also include Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Professional wrestler John Cena got his own series based on his The Suicide Squad character Peacemaker. Filmmaker James Gunn is working on the spin-off show. The television series is said to be a way to expand the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

