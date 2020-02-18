Channing Tatum Kisses Girlfriend Jessie J During Their Romantic Night-in; WATCH

Channing Tatum and Jessie J started their relationship in October of 2018. After this, Channing Tatum was seen at one of the Jessie J concerts too. Things seemed good between the couple, but all of a sudden the news of them calling it quits hit the tabloids. This news came out in December of 2019. Channing Tatum and Jessie J reportedly got back together after one month of their breakup. Since then, there has supposedly been a lot of development in their relationship and the couple was also seen packing on the PDA on social media. Take a look at Channing Tatum kissing Jessie J here.

Channing Tatum kisses girlfriend Jessie J during their romantic night-in

In this video shared by a fan page, we can see Channing Tatum and Jessie J expressing their feelings for one another on social media. This video was seen on Jessie J’s Instagram stories on February 17, 2020, when the couple was seen spending the night together. In the video we can see Jessie zooming on Channing’s face makes him chuckle. After this, the pair started throwing up peace signs. Later they are seen leaning in for a kiss. But Channing had a different thing in his mind and that why he backed out of the kiss not once, but twice, making Jessie laugh. The third time Jessie leaned in quickly and kissed Channing on the lips.

Other than this, Channing recently also took to his Instagram stories to give his fans a sneak-peek into what the couple did during the night in. In that clip, Jessie was seen in the kitchen singing and dancing along the Sam Smith and Calvin Harris song, Promises. Both Jessie and Channing were seen enjoying Valentine’s Day together too.

(Image courtesy: Channing Tatum Instagram)

