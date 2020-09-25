Channing Tatum Flaunts His Muscular Torso In THIS Shirtless Mirror Selfie, See Here

Channing Tatum is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is also quite active on social media where he regularly shares updates about his life for his fans. The 40-year-old actor is also a fitness enthusiast and is undoubtedly one of the fittest Hollywood celebrities. He recently broke the internet by sharing a shirtless picture on his official Instagram account. Here is a look at Channing Tatum’s Instagram.

Channing Tatum's shirtless mirror selfie

Channing Tatum took to his official Instagram account and shared an eye-popping mirror selfie. He shared the monochrome shirtless picture on his Instagram and flaunted his perfectly sculpted physique. As he showed off his muscular torso, he also penned down a long caption. Channing Tatum captioned the post as “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s*it, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha” Here is a look at Channing Tatum’s photo.

Channing Tatum's photo

Who Is Channing Tatum dating?

According to a report by The Sun, Channing Tatum and Jessie J have been dating on and off since 2018. The couple first got together at the end of 2018 before parting ways after a year in November 2019. The couple then got back together again in January 2020 but have broken up again in April this year. The current relationship status between the two is not known. In January, Channing Tatum had shared a picture with Jessie J making it Instagram official. Here is a look at Channing Tatum’s photo.

Channing Tatum's girlfriend

On the work front, Channing Tatum will be next seen in the movie Dog. He is also co-directing the venture. He had recently shared a picture on his Instagram from the first day of production of Dog. Here is a look at Channing Tatum’s photo.

Promo Image Credits: Channing Tatum Instagram

