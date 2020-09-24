Machine Gun Kelly Suggests He Is Open To Tie The Knot With Megan Fox? Read Here

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the cutest couples. The duo made their relationship with an Instagram official in July. Since then the couple has shared several adorable PDA moments for their fans on Instagram. In a recent interview, rapper Machine Gun Kelly talked about the idea of him marrying Megan Fox and said that he is down with that. Here is what he had to say about marrying Megan Fox.

Also Read | Megan Fox Hints At Possible Marriage With Her 'twin Flame' Machine Gun Kelly

Also Read | Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Walk Hand-in-hand And Cuddle Up In Puerto Rico, See Pics

Machine Gun Kelly on marrying Megan Fox

Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly, recently appeared in The Howard Stern Show’s latest episode. On the episode, host Howard Stern told the 30-year-old rapper that he is going to get married to Megan Fox with comedian Pete Davidson as his best man.

Responding to this, Machine Gun Kelly unhesitatingly exclaimed that he is open to get hitched with the Transformers actor. Machine Gun Kelly said that this is cool and he is okay with that. This recent revelation has once again sparked off the speculations of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s marriage. Fans are now wondering if marriage is on the cards for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

In his interview, the rapper also shared how he found love in Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kellly said that he had no idea what it was until they made eye contact and when it happened he was taken aback by it. He further added that after he made the big chunk of his album, he did fall in love for the first time. Machine Gun Kelly also confessed that it was his first experience with being open to something like love. He also mentioned that he was pretty sure before this that something like that could not exist.

Also Read | Megan Fox's Relationship With Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Is Instagram Official; See Pic

Also Read | Megan Fox Talks About Talks About Mistreatment In The Early Days Of Her Career, Read

After months of speculation, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their relationship official on Instagram on July 27, 2020. The American rapper took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture with his ladylove. In the picture shared by Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, he wrote the caption, “Waited for eternity to find you again ...(sic)” Here is a look at Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram.

Promo Image Credits: Megan Fox Instagram and Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.