Channing Tatum Turns Children's Book Author With 'Sparkella'; Dedicates It To Daughter

'Dear John' fame Channing Tatum is all set to release his first-ever children’s book. Through a social media post on Instagram, the actor announced that he wrote his first children’s book during his time in quarantine. He will be dedicating this book to his seven-year-old daughter Everly Tatu, who he shares with his ex-wife, actor Jenna Dewan.

Titled as Sparkella, Channing Tatum shared a picture of his book on Instagram. He wrote that amid the pandemic, he locked himself with his 7-year-old daughter, inside a room. He further wrote that during this time, he ended up finding his inner child. Channing Tatum added that he created the book for his little daughter Everly Tatum, and also thanked all those who read it.

Published by Feiwel & Friends, the book focuses on a young girl named Ella, who is bullied on the first day of school, for loving sparkly things. Acording to Deccan Chronicle, the description of the book reads, “Despite what others say, Ella's dad encourages her to embrace who she is and wear her disco-ball shoes, shimmering backpack and glittery ribbons in her hair,"(sic).

The illustrations of the children’s book have been created by Kim Barnes. According to reports by People Magazine, Channing Tatum said that the book is an ode to little girls. He said that the book is to Everly, the most brilliant magical being that he has ever known, also calling her his greatest teacher.

He also said that the book was for all dads who have a little girl, further suggesting them to wear anything they wish to, dance however they want to and be as magical as they can because they will only receive love in return. Channing Tatum’s book is expected to launch on May 4, 2021.

