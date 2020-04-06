Channing Tatum Calls It Quits With Jessie J After Reuniting Recently, Say Reports

American actor, dancer, and producer Channing Tatum and the English singer-songwriter Jessie J recently reunited in January after they ended up a one-year-long relationship last year. However, there are several media reports making rounds on the internet regarding the couple calling it quits once more as they could not resolve their differences. Tatum was married to Step Up actor Jenna Dewan but ended his marriage in 2018.

Also Read | Channing Tatum Kisses Girlfriend Jessie J During Their Romantic Night-in; WATCH

Also Read | Channing Tatum & Jessie J Spotted On Red Carpet For The First Time After Their Short Break

Channing Tatum reportedly broke up with girlfriend Jessie J yet again

According to reports by an online portal, Channing Tatum and Jessie J have yet again ended their one-year-long relationship after reuniting in January, 2020. Recently, a source told an entertainment portal that It was an amicable breakup. The source further added that they gave their relationship one more chance but realized that they were better off as friends.

The Bang Bang singer Jessie J started dating Channing Tatum in 2018, soon after Tatum and Dewan part ways in the same year. Tatum also took to his Instagram handle to make his relationship official as he wished the singer on her 32nd birthday by sharing a black and white photo of her. In addition to the image, he captioned it writing, "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday, Baby."

Also Read | Channing Tatum And Jessie J's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

However, Tatum's first post about Jessie J was in 2018, when he attended one of her performances in front of a large crowd for the first time. Along with sharing the image from the venue, he captioned it writing, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow." Rumours about the duo started surfacing since then.

Also Read | Channing Tatum-Jessie J Reunion Rumours Fly After The Couple Were Spotted Shopping

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.