Are Channing Tatum & Jessie J Back Together? Birthday Wishes Spark Reunion Rumours

Actor Channing Tatum recently celebrated his 40th birthday on April 26, 2020. On this occasion, Channing's ex-girlfriend Jessie J posted a series of adorable posts on her Instagram stories. She penned down a heartfelt note expressing her heartfelt views towards Channing Tatum and also sparked reunion rumours while doing so. Check out Jessie J's Instagram stories for Channing Tatum below -

Also read: Channing Tatum & Jessie J Spotted On Red Carpet For The First Time After Their Short Break

Jessie J's Instagram stories

In the first story, Channing Tatum can be seen standing in clear waters sporting a simple undershirt and shorts. Channing could also be seen sporting the blonde look. Along with the photo, Jessie J wrote a heartfelt wish for Channing. She expressed that she is grateful for having Channing in her life.

Also read: Channing Tatum, Brie Larson unleash their inner steel on the Bear Grylls' show

In the second story, Channing Tatum could be seen posing under the sun in a monochrome image. He could be seen wearing a motorbike suit and holding his helmet up. Jessie J had also coupled the Instagram story with an adorable GIF.

Also read: Channing Tatum kisses girlfriend Jessie J during their romantic night-in; WATCH

In her final story on Channning Tatum's birthday, Jessie J actually posted a video where the actor could be seen taking a dip in the ocean. She wrote, 'Keep Living Your BEST Life' for Channing Tatum. These string of Instagram story for her former lover have sparked a number of rumours on the internet about the two coming back together yet again.

Also read: Channing Tatum calls it quits with Jessie J after reuniting recently, say reports

Many of Channing Tatum's and Jessie J's followers might be aware that the two have had a bumpy dating record in the past. The celebrity couple has actually called off their relationship twice to date. Channing and Jessie dated for a year before breaking up and reuniting in January 2020. It was then reported earlier this month that the couple has called off their relationship yet again due to indifference. It is still unsure whether the two are together now as no official word from either Channing Tatum or Jessie J about the same.

Also read: 'Fast & Furious 3' could have featured Channing Tatum in the lead; here's why it didn't

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.