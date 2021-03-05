'Chaos Walking' Review: Audience Calls It Is A "pleasant Surprise", Applauds Tom & Daisy

Chaos Walking is Tom Holland’s latest project. He stars alongside Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley in this sci-fi drama film. Chaos Walking released in the U.S. on today, March 5, 2021. The film has been in the making since 2011 but finally releasing when Doug Liman jumped in as the director. Since the film has released, here’s what the audience has to say about it.

Chaos Walking review

Plot

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley starrer Chaos Walking is an adaption of sci-fi trilogy of the same name. The first book of the series titled The Knife of Never Letting Go, has been adapted for this film. Chaos Walking follows the story of the New World. In this New World, all women have disappeared, and men are affected by ‘the Noise’. ‘The Noise’ has led to men having all of their thoughts on display.

Tom Holland’s character Todd Hewitt is one of these men stuck in this chaos. He soon comes across Viola a.k.a. Daisy Ridley who becomes the newest member of the New World after she crash lands on it. Since Viola is now the only woman on the planet, Todd has to protect her at any cost. But as Todd and Daisy set out on a journey, Todd realizes that he has undiscovered power that could explain why all the women on his planet have disappeared and the origins of ‘The Noise’.

Chaos Walking audience review

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is sill in full effect, the film’s release in other countries is yet to be confirmed. But many people have already watched the film in the U.S. Hence, they were quick to shares their thoughts about the film on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote that Chaos Walking is a pleasant surprise and actors Tom Holland have delivered “incredible performances” as the leading cast members.

Another Twitter also commented on Tom and Daisy’s performance in this adaptation. One Twitter user summed up his entire experience by simply tweeting “Amazing”. Another Twitter user seemed to be a fan of the Chaos Walking trilogy. The fan said that he loved the film and was happy that it had a blend of funny and intense moments. The Twitter user also pointed how the film is a bit different than the book but it still features some of the key moments Patrick Ness’ book. Take a look at all of these below.

I had a really good time watching #ChaosWalking. I really hope it gets a sequel. Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland were awesome. — christian lewis (@christianlewis3) March 5, 2021

Tom and Daisy’s performance in this film is phenomenal, I didn’t know they were the duo I needed. I’m especially proud of Tom and the mark he’s making in the industry. #ChaosWalking pic.twitter.com/5l8wKwhB8L — oscar (@SpideyyRomanoff) March 5, 2021

#ChaosWalking is a pleasant surprise! Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley give incredible performances as the leading roles. Some of the characters aren’t as fleshed out as some may have hoped and the movie takes a while to get going. But overall it’s a must watch for sure! pic.twitter.com/fuhSE7yzjC — MaxBolton (@MaxBoltonYT) March 3, 2021

#ChaosWalking 🔪 Non-spoiler ✨

Rating: 5 out of 5 Manchees.

One of my main worries going into the film was how much time the book's events would be given as not everything can be in film (or any film). The film takes the most crucial book moments and it's visually stunning.. — Clara ✨ (@ClaraEPB) March 5, 2021

I just saw #chaoswalking and I 100% loved it! there were funny moments and very intense moments, and although it was a little different from the book, there were still some key moments from the book into the movie! I’m so happy I finally got to see it! — joni ‎✵ saw cw 〇° (@spideysbrie) March 5, 2021

also there is definitely room for a sequel and tom and daisy had SUCH AMAZING CHEMISTRY. — joni ‎✵ saw cw 〇° (@spideysbrie) March 5, 2021

