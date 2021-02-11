Daisy Ridley Can Hear Tom Holland's Exact Thoughts In New 'Chaos Walking' Clip: WATCH

The film Chaos Walking has Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in the lead characters as Viola Eade and Todd Hewitt, respectively. It is an upcoming science-fiction action-adventure thriller movie directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow helmer, Dough Liman. The makers have shared a new clip from the movie featuring the two main actors.

Daisy Ridley Knows Exactly What Tom Holland is Thinking in Chaos Walking Clip

Distribution company Lionsgate has provided fans with new Chaos Walking footage via fandom. It has Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt and Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade in a jungle. Hewitt seems to be protecting Eade, who is speculated to be the only girl on a distant planet where men’s thoughts can be heard and seen. Hewitt gets caution with a creaking noise from the woods which turns out to be his dog. He then moves forward, thinking of the way, which he does not know. While all this is happening, Eade can see and hear his thoughts as asks him questions. Check out the small glimpse of Chaos Walking.

Chaos Walking official plot

In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.

The movie is based on a science fiction trilogy novel having the same name, adapting its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go, written by Patrick Ness that was published in 2008. Besides Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, it features Mads Mikkelsen as David Prentiss, the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown, with Nick Jonas in the character of David “Davy” Prentiss Jr while Demian Bichir will be playing the character of Ben Moore. The cast includes Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf, and many others. The screenplay for the film is given by Christopher Ford and Patrick Ness himself. Chaos Walking is scheduled to release on March 5, 2021.

