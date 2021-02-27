Chaos Walking Release Date In India Announced, Tom Holland Starrer To Release In Theatres

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's Chaos Walking release date in India has now been confirmed. Chaos Walking is an American adventure science-fiction that revolves around Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) who discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley) a mysterious girl who suddenly crash lands on his planet where all the women have disappeared and each and every thought of men is on a display. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the Chaos Walking release date in India

Chaos Walking release date in India announced

Taran Adarsh shared a poster of Chaos Walking and said that the film is going to release on March 4, 2021, in India. He also wrote in the caption "IN CINEMAS, 4 MARCH 2021... #Lionsgate's sci-fi action-adventure film #ChaosWalking starring #TomHolland and #DaisyRidley - to release in #India on [Thursday] 4 March 2021... Cinepolis India and PEN-Marudhar release". Take a look at the post below.

About Chaos Walking

Chaos Walking is based on Patrick Ness' book The Knife of Never Letting Go which is a trilogy and Chaos Walking is based on the first book of the trilogy. The film was announced in 2011 and has gone through several rewrites from esteemed writers such as Charlie Kaufman, Jamie Linden, John Lee Hancock, Gary Spinelli, and Lindsey Beer. The film is directed by Doug Liman who has created some amazing movies like Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity. The film produced by Quadrant Pictures, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Lionsgate. The cinematography of the movie is done by Ben Sersin whereas the music score of the movie is composed by Marco Beltrami and Brandon Roberts.

Tom Holland plays the role of Todd Hewitt whereas Daisy Ridley plays the role of Viola Eade. Mads Mikkelsen plays a very crucial role of David Prentiss who is the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown. Demian Bichir is going to play the role of Ben Moore whereas Cynthia Ervio will be a part of the movie as Hildy Black. Nick Jonas will also play important roles in the movie, he will play the role of Mayor David's son.

