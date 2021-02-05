Daisy Ridley Learns About "the Noise" From Mads Mikkelsen In New 'Chaos Walking' Clip

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland feature in the lead roles in Chaos Walking. It is an upcoming science-fiction action-adventure thriller movie directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow helmer, Dough Liman. Mads Mikkelsen also plays a pivotal role in the film. Fresh footage from the movie has been released.

Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen in new 'Chaos Walking' Clip

Lionsgate Movies has shared a new Chaos Walking clip on the internet. It has Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade and Mads Mikkelsen as David Prentiss, who is said to be a cruel Mayor of the Prentiss Town. In the footage, Eade is sitting with Prentiss in a cabin while other men stand outside. She has arrived in the world of no women and where men’s thought can be heard and seen, which is called "noise". Prentiss explains that it is fairly harmless and some can control it better than others. When Eade asks that can her thoughts be seen, Prentiss replied with a "no" adding that it does not affect women. Eade questions where women on the planet are, and he says that they are all dead. Check out the new Chaos Walking clip below.

Chaos Walking official plot

In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.

The cast of Chaos Walking has Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt. It includes Nick Jonas in the character of David “Davy” Prentiss Jr while Demian Bichir will be playing the character of Ben Moore. The movie also features Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf, and many others.

The film is based on a science fiction trilogy novel having the same name, adapting its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go, written by Patrick Ness that was published in 2008. The screenplay for the movie is given by Christopher Ford and Patrick Ness himself. Chaos Walking is scheduled to release on March 5, 2021.

