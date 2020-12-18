Tom Holland And Daisy Ridley Starrer 'Chaos Walking' Release Date Postponed Again

Chaos Walking is an awaited science fiction movie. The Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland starrer dystopian thriller has postponed its release date yet again, after being postponed many times already. Read further ahead to know more about Chaos Walking’s new release date and more.

Chaos Walking release date postponed

Chaos Walking cast has Marvel Comic Universe’s Spiderman Tom Holland and Star Wars’ Alum Daisy Ridley as the lead characters. The movie is helmed by the Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity director, Doug Liman. The science-fiction adventure movie has already been postponed many times.

The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 1, 2019, but got postponed to January 22, 2021, due to the pandemic. Chaos Walking is now set to premiere in the theatres on March 5, 2021, according to Variety. But, for all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release, Lionsgate has released the first trailer of the movie.

Chaos Walking Plot

On a colony called the New World, Todd Hewitt has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, the ability to hear people's and animals' minds. Later, he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a mysterious woman named Viola Eade – the first he has ever met. As he is hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss, the pair discover the secret history of their world.

Chaos Walking cast has Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland as the lead characters playing Viola Eade and Todd Hewitt respectively. Hollywood actor Mads Mikkelsen will be playing the character of David Prentiss, who is the cruel Mayor of the Prentiss Town. Nick Jonas will be portraying the character of David “Davy” Prentiss Jr while Demian Bichir will be playing the character of Ben Moore. The movie also cast Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf and many others.

The movie, Chaos Walking is based on a science fiction trilogy novel having the same name, adapting its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go, written by Patrick Ness that was published in 2008. The screenplay for the movie is given by Christopher Ford and Patrick Ness himself. The movie is co-produced by Allison Shearmur, Alison Winter, Erwin Stoff, and Doug Davison, and will be distributed by Lionsgate. The production on this project started back in 2011 and has faced many issues to finally complete the movie.

