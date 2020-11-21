Chaos Walking's Release Date And What Is The Film About? Read Here

Chaos Walking is an upcoming American sci-fi action movie that stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in the lead. The movie is directed by Doug Liman and is based on the book called The Knife of Never Letting Go. Tom Holland, after giving a terrific performance in The Devil All The Time, has left his fans intrigued about the upcoming dystopian film, Chaos Walking. Here is more information about the film, read on.

Chaos Walking release date

The movie is scheduled to release on January 22 in the year 2021. However, the date can be shifted considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that only a few theatres are allowed to work. Moreover, it is not certain that the public is ready to go to the theatres to watch the film.

According to a report in Inverse.com, the movie was originally scheduled to release in March 2019. Reportedly, the movie received bad reviews, after which it underwent reshoots in April 2019. The reshoots were directed by Fede Alvarez.

What is Chaos Walking about?

The trailer of Chaos Walking released recently and took social media by storm. In the trailer, lead actors Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley are seen dodging dystopian danger. The trailer also shows that after a terrible crash of what seemed like an unidentified object, the lead characters meet.

Apparently, a group of aliens have landed on Earth. They seem to get flashes and hear noises from someone who is directing them. Here is the synopsis as per Liongate:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola , a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

Chaos Walking Trailer

The cast of Chaos Walking

Chaos Walking cast includes Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas and David Oyelowo. The film is directed by Doug Liman who has also produced the film along with Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff and Alison Winter. The screenplay of the film is by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford.

