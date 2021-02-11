Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon Of Misconduct And Toxic Behaviour On 'Buffy' Sets

Charisma Carpenter is the latest Hollywood star to comment on Joss Whedon’s toxic behaviour. The Buffy actor took to Twitter and issued a formal statement about the same. In her statement, she even supported Justice League star Ray Fisher and his toxic behaviour claims against Whedon. Find out more details about this story below.

Charisma Carpenter accuses Joss Whedon of toxicity on 'Buffy' sets

Marvel's The Avengers director Joss Whedon has found himself in hot waters again. Whedon received severe backlash after Justice League star Ray Fisher accused him and Geoff Johns of racism and toxic behaviour. Now, the latest person to support Fisher’s claims is Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor, Charisma Carpenter.

Charisma Carpenter took to Twitter and issued a statement about how Whedon “abused his power on numerous occasions”. In her statement, Charisma wrote that Joss Whedon found his misconduct "amusing" on the sets of their hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel. Carpenter also added that Whedon’s misconduct led to her developing performance anxiety and triggered a chronic physical condition.

Talking about Ray Fisher’s claims against Whedon, Charisma Carpenter said that she was “gutted” to read Fisher’s accusations and added that the Avengers: Age of Ultron director has a history of being “casually cruel”. Carpenter also added that Joss Whedon has been creating “hostile and toxic work environments” since the beginning of his career and she knows this as she has experienced it first-hand.

In her statement, Charisma revealed that Joss Whedon called her “fat” when she was 4-months pregnant and weighed 126 pounds. She continued and wrote, Joss was “mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favourites, pitting people against one another to compete”. Carpenter also revealed that Joss fired her from the show once she gave birth to her baby. Take a look at Charisma Carpenter’s statement here.

Joss Whedon is yet to respond to Charisma Carpenter’s toxic behaviour allegations against him. The moment Carpenter made her statement it received various reactions. Some fans supported her, while some asked her for proof. Take a look at all of these Twitter reactions to Charisma Carpenter’s accusations against Joss Whedon here.

So many thousands of women feel her pain. I too, was one of those women. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) February 10, 2021

Cancel culture has two sides. The accused and the accuser. When it comes to ruining careers over allegations, the accused tends to fade away while the accusers always appear as a victim no matter the role or future endeavors. — Furious Wookiee (@wookiegr) February 10, 2021

You deserved better treatment and I'm so sorry. Thank you for speaking up. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) February 10, 2021

I am so sorry Charisma. We the fans of the show sort of figured he did u dirty while u were pregnant. He did Cordy dirty with those weird storylines. Nothing but respect for u. As a (former) fan of Joss, I know which side to choose. It's u and all his other victims. — Nath Dole (@Nath_dole) February 10, 2021

I am very sorry to hear about what you had to endure from 96'-04'. It is disheartening to hear that 2 of my 5 favorite shows of all time were run by a douchebag. I take comfort in knowing that the amazing actors that worked on both shows were able to persevere and do amazing work — Jeff Tellier (@JeffreyTellier) February 11, 2021

