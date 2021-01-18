Ray Fisher Expresses Interest In Returning As Cyborg In Zack Synder's 'Justice League 2'

New York-based actor Ray Fisher has stated that he would like to return as Cyborg if the Justice League director Zack Synder wishes to cast him. Ray Fisher, who has previously been outspoken in his outrage toward Warner Bros., has said he would return as Cyborg in Justice League 2 amidst announcing his official exit from the upcoming Flash movie, as per Screen Rant.

Ray Fisher, who was a relatively unknown young actor from New York City was cast by Watchmen filmmaker Zack Synder in a cameo role, as Cyborg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Fisher would later reprise the role in a larger capacity in Justice League (2017). But that's where the drama begins.

Ray Fisher versus Warner Bros, Joss Whedon and Walter Hamada

According to Screen Rant, after director Zack Snyder left the Justice League film for personal reasons. The Avengers (2015) and Cabin in the Woods (2012) director, Joss Whedon, was brought to complete the film. Fisher would later claim “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable behavior" from Whedon on set, which Fisher alleged was not only condoned but was agitated by certain Warner Bros. executives.

As the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher was trending on Twitter, Fisher was later dropped from his role in the upcoming Flash standalone film and appeared to be done working with Warner Bros. and the DCEU, aside from his role in the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League, which is scheduled to release on HBO Max in March 2021.

According to sources at Screen Rant, while Fisher's relationship with Warner Bros., Joss Whedon, and other executives at the studio appears to be, at best, frayed and, at worst, irreparable, it would certainly appear he and Snyder are still extremely close. For his part, Snyder has mostly stayed out of Fisher's scuffle with Warner Bros., at least publicly.

However, both have been open about their admiration for each other in the past. Zack Snyder has expressed deep interest in making a Justice League sequel along with Fisher, and one day the actor may feel the same way, but the odds of those happening are slim at this point.

Despite the allegations and investigation, Warner Bros. was supportive of the actor appearing in The Flash, in which he was said to have had a potentially substantial part. Fisher, however, posted on December 30 of last year that he "will not participate in any production associated with" DC Films president Walter Hamada, who Fisher accuses of 'attempting to cover for his abusers'. His exit from The Flash was confirmed soon after with Fisher sharing the news on Twitter.

Ray Fisher to star in Zack Synder's Justice League 2?

Even Warner Bros has seemingly refused to budge from their position. According to Entertainment Online, DC Films president Walter Hamada has signed to renew his contract with Warner Bros. until the end of 2023. Given that there has been increasing drama and tension between Ray Fisher and the Warner Bros Studio clan of executives, right now, Justice League 2 seems unlikely to happen, even if Fisher and Snyder were to work on a completely new DC project.

For now, DCEU fans will have to be satisfied with Fisher's return as Cyborg in the Justice League Snyder Cut, which is set to release on HBO Max platform around March 2021. According to NME.com, the Synder cut features extended footage that was not included in the final theatrical cut of 2017's Justice League, with Zack Synder stating that it would be a 'four-hour film'.

