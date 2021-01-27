Zack Snyder Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Justice League In 2017; Read More

Zack Snyder left Justice League in 2017 in the middle of production. It led to Joss Whedon taking over the directorial duty which is said to extensively change the project and raised many more issues. The reason behind Snyder’s departure was reported to be personal, following the demise of his 20-year-old daughter, Autumn. Now the filmmaker revealed why he actually exited the superhero film.

Zack Snyder reveals why he left Justice League production

CinemaBlend writer Sean O’Connell has written a book, Release the Snyder Cut, that chronicles the entire campaign. In it, he talked with Zack Snyder about the real reasons for his exit from Justice League when it was halfway in making. Snyder said that he was kind of done with the movie. The filmmaker recalled that he was in a place of knowing that his family needs him more than the “bulls**t,” going on the project and he just needs to honor them and do the best he can to heal that world.

Snyder mentioned that he had no energy to fight Warner Bros. Studios for the movie. He asserted that he “literally,” had zero energy for that, and thinks it was really the main thing. The director thinks that there is a different world where he stayed and kind of tried. And he is sure he could have because every movie is a fight, and he was used to that. But he just did not have the energy, and there was no fight in him.

Zack Snyder noted that he had been “beaten” by what was going on in his life and he just did not want to, or care to battle further, for his film. That was kind of where he was mentally, he said.

Justice League turned out to be a failure in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It received criticism from the audiences and did not match the expectations at the box office. It was later reported that Warner Bros. Studio and Joss Whedon had altered the original version of the movie that was planned by Zack Snyder. It led to the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media.

After three years, the movement will be coming to fruition as Zack Snyder’s Justice League will finally be arriving in a few months on HBO Max. It will be a four-hour-long movie consisting of various elements that were missing for the theatrical cut. The film will include popular DC villain Darkseid, Henry Cavill as Superman in a black suit, Martian Manhunter, Joe Manganiello in a new look as Deathstroke, Jared Leto as the Joker, and more.

