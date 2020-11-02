Charles Gordon, Oscar-nominated Producer Of 'Field Of Dreams', Passes Away At 73

Film and television producer Charles Gordon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Field of Dreams, has passed away. He was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Gordon was 73 years old. Charles Gordan’s death comes as extremely tragic news for the film fraternity.

Charles Gordon passes away at 73

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Charles Gordon’s brother Lawrence Gordon confirmed the news of his death in a statement to the website. He said that although Charles was 11 years younger than him, he behaved like an older brother to him in many parts of his life. In praise of his late brother, Lawrence also said that he was 'a family man and had excellent judgement'.

The brothers have shared the Academy Award nomination for their work on Field Of Dreams, which was a baseball drama. The baseball film's cast starred Kevin Costner in the titular role. They also have produced other blockbuster movies like Die Hard 2, Leviathan, Lock Up, K-9, and Unlawful Entry. Charles Gordon had also produced the famous movie Hitman: Agent 47 which released in 2015.

In the television business, he served as the executive producer for shows like Just Our Luck, The Renegades, and Our Family Honor. He had also scripted 13 episodes of the show Just Our Luck. He also produced the television movies like Lone Star, Things That Go Bump and The Streets.

He also did a cameo in the 2004 romantic movie The Girl Next Door. He portrayed the role of a passerby in the movie. His latest project as an executive producer was for the television series titled Hitman. It was based on the movies Hitman and its sequel Hitman: Agent 47. The series was formally announced but had not started the production work on it.

Charles Gordon and his brother Lawrence Gordon were born in Belzoni, Mississippi. They were born into a Jewish family. Charles Gordon is survived by his wife Lynda Gordon. The couple has three children together- Jamie, Kate, and Lily.

Image courtesy: @Comic Book Twitter

