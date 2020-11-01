Mammootty Would Have Been A Lawyer If Not An Actor; Read Lesser-known Facts About Him

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, most commonly known as Mammootty, is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. He is an actor and producer, who is predominantly acknowledged for his works in the South Indian movie industry. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor has appeared in over 400 movies of many different languages. Mammootty's movies like Shylock, Pathemari, Thalapathi, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. But, fans will be surprised to know that the National Award winner would have been a lawyer if not an actor. Here are some of the other lesser-known facts about Mammootty that fans would love to know about.

Mammootty trivia fans would love to read

Mammootty did his primary education from the Government High School in Kulasekharamangalam, Kottayam. The actor did his pre-degree course (pre-university) at Sacred Heart College, Thevara. He then graduated with an LL.B. degree from the Government Law College, Cochin. Mammootty practised law for two years in Manjeri before becoming an actor.

Mammootty in many media interactions reveal that his father, Ismail, was a farmer. The actor's mother, Fatima, was a homemaker/ housewife. Mammootty was very passionate about cinema, ever since his childhood.

Mammootty started to try his luck in movies while he was studying. But, the actor was initially rejected by most South moviemakers. Many people pointed out to him that his voice and face were his biggest “minus points”.

Mammootty has been awarded the fourth highest civilian award of the country, the Padma Shree in 1998. In 2010, the actor was honoured with Honorary Doctor of Letters by University of Kerala. Mammootty also holds the record of doing the maximum number of movies in a year during the early 1980s. In 1982, he acted in 24 movies. From 1983 to 1986 Mammootty has acted in 35, 34, 39, and 35 movies respectively. In fact, Mammootty is the only Indian actor who has acted in movies of six different languages, as he has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English and Kannada language movies.

Mammootty got married to wife Sulfath in 1979. The couple has a daughter, Surumi, and a son, Dulquer Salmaan. Interestingly, his won, Dulquer Salman is one of the most popular current actors of Malayalam movie industry. Mammootty is a teetotaler.

