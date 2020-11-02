Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Actor Loves To 'land His Feet In A Spa'

On October 31, actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar, who is the wife of popular south actor Mahesh Babu, took to her social media handle and revealed a secret about her husband. Interestingly, Shirodkar shared a throwback picture featuring Mahesh Babu. While revealing a secret via a short caption, Namrata wrote, "The Kamalaya effect! Nothing makes him more happier than landing his feet in a spa!!". (sic)

To conclude her caption, the former model added two hashtags, which were #SummerVacay and #PreCovidDiaries. In the photo, Mahesh Babu looked rejuvenated after a spa session while sporting a casual look in a round-neck t-shirt teamed with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. Scroll down to take a look at Mahesh Babu's latest photo.

Within a few hours, the post garnered more than 120k double-taps from Namrata's 2M followers on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many of her fans and followers took to the comments section and flooded it with red-heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, Namrata's sister Shilpa and filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni also registered their response in the comments box. Shilpa Shirodkar left a few heart-eye emoticons whereas Manjula asserted, "I really like the relaxed look", along with a yellow heart emoji. On the other hand, a fan wrote, "He is Mr. Charm" while another asserted, "People grow older.. but he grows younger!".

A peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Coming to Namrata's Instagram media feed, it is flooded with Mahesh Babu's photos and videos. During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Shirodkar revealed a couple of secrets about her actor-husband via social media post. Earlier in August, she shared a video with her fans and revealed where to find Mahesh Babu when he is not in the house. In the video, Mahesh was seen running on a treadmill.

In her caption, the 48-year-old actor wrote: "It all happens here ...His home gym. His perfect birthday gift. Master's den." She signed off the post saying, "You know where to find him if he's not in the house". In a previous post, Shirodkar described Mahes's gym as "the lion's den".

