Charlie Balducci’s Death: 'True Life' Star Passes Away Aged 44

Charlie Balducci, who shot to fame with MTV’s True Life, has passed away. The actor was 44 years old. The MTV star has passed away in New York. Read on to know more details:

Charlie Balducci passes away

According to a report by an entertainment portal, Charlie Balducci was found unresponsive on his bed on Saturday i.e July 25, 2020. However, when the paramedic's officials arrived, they reportedly pronounced him dead at the scene. During an interaction with an entertainment portal, Charlie Balducci’s mother said that she did not expect her son’s death.

She further revealed that her son was not showing any symptoms of sickness or discomfort. During the same, Charlie Balducci’s mother even recalled their last conversation together. She added that the last time they spoke, Charlie Balducci mentioned how he is happy to have both his children with him. According to another news portal who spoke to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death of Charlie Balducci is still not known.

Charlie Balducci shot to fame in 2002 on True Life which was a popular reality series. An episode on the show has the actor arrive two hours late to his own wedding day. In the episode, Charlie Balducci then hurls abuses at the limo driver for arriving late.

Balducci ended up tying the knot on True Life. The couple was together for almost a decade before deciding to part ways. They also have two sons together.

In addition to his stint on the reality show, Charlie Balducci is also the founder of NYC Arts Cypher. According to the official website of the organisation, they are “committed to promoting positive values through arts and entertainment programs, projects and events''. The organisation focuses on the youth in the community. Charlie Balducci’s bio on the website also read, “My name is Charlie Balducci aka Charlie B, I am from Staten Island New York. I am high energy, motivated, and as real as they come”. “I am looking to continue my work as an actor, event emcee, and content producer”.

