Charlie Heaton Birthday: Check Out Some Amazing Movies Of The 'Stranger Things' Star

Charlie Heaton is well-known for his performance as Jonathan Byers in popular series, Stranger Things. He will soon be seen in the upcoming superhero horror film, The New Mutants, playing Sam Guthrie / Cannonball. As he celebrates his birthday today, February 6, read to know a few of his films that he has already appeared in.

Charlie Heaton’s movies

Rise of the Footsoldier Part II

Directed by Ricci Harnett, Rise of the Footsoldier Part II is a crime drama film, released in 2015. It stars Charlie Heaton as a dealer, along with Steven Berkoff, Craig Fairbrass, Tygo Gernandt, Terry Stone and others. The movies show the life of underworld icon Carlton Leach.

Urban & the Shed Crew

Charlie Heaton played the role of Frank, Urban’s brother in 2015 released Urban & the Shed Crew. A disillusioned, ex-social worker becomes the unlikely saviour to an anarchic gang of joy-riding, drug-taking, thieving, out of control, care home runaway kids. Directed by Candida Brady, the drama film also stars, Fraser Kelly, Richard Armitage, Anna Friel and others.

As You Are

Set in the early 1990s, As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between three teenagers as it traces the course of their friendship through a construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation. The film stars Charlie Heaton as Mark, Owen Campbell as Jack and Amandla Stenberg as Sarah with others. It was directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Shut In

The 2016 release Shut In is a psychological thriller film helmed by Farren Blackburn. A widowed child psychologist lives an isolated existence in rural New England. Caught in a deadly winter storm, she must find a way to rescue a young boy before he disappears forever. Charlie Heaton was seen as Stephen Portman and the movie also stars Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, Jacob Tremblay, David Cubitt, and Clémentine Poidatz.

Marrowbone

A young man and his three younger siblings, who have kept secret the death of their beloved mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in the sprawling manor in which they live. Charlie Heaton portrayed the role of Billy Marrowbone in 2017 released, Marrowbone. Sergio G. Sánchez directed this psychological horror mystery drama film.

