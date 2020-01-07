'The New Mutants' Trailer Is Out After A Long Wait; Watch It Here

The New Mutants is an upcoming horror film in the superhero genre. It is a spin-off in the X-Men series. Directed by Josh Boone, it has been halt for a long due, after its announcement and it was pushed from his initial release date. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga. Following a long wait, a new trailer of the film is out. Read to know more.

The New Mutants trailer

A teaser trailer of the film was released two years ago. However, due to several issues, it was not released. Now after a long time, a full official trailer of the film is out. It gives a spooky and horrific insight into the X-Men universe. The trailer shows the new mutants as they discover their power and finds that they are not in the right place. Check out the trailer below.

The journey of The New Mutants has been tough. The movie is made under 20th Century Fox banner. As per reports, the plans to develop the film was in 2015 and production began in 2016. Filming originally ended in September 2017, but things only declined. In January 2018, Fox moved the release date back to February 2019, which allowed Deadpool 2 to run without competition against another Marvel movie at Fox. A couple of months later, The New Mutants was delayed again to ensure that Dark Phoenix, another X-Men movie, would not have any challenges.

Disney bought Fox in a much-awaited and massive deal, as per reports. The acquisition made Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, in charge of X-Men movies. This made the fans fear that he would shelve the film. Later, it was revealed that the movie has been pushed due to reshoots.

The film is said to be an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Together they will try to figure out what is happening as strange occurrences begin to take place and they try to make it out alive. Different from other X-Men movies, The New Mutants leans more toward horror than a traditional superhero flick.

It has been now close to five years since the plan for the film was lead out. Cast member changes, script rewrites, extensive reshoots, and the Disney acquisition moved everything back throughout the years. However, after all the ups and downs, The New Mutants is now set to release on April 3, 2020.

