Henry Golding Talks About Essaying The Next James Bond, Says 'possibilities Are Endless'

Daniel Craig will be returning for his last and final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die. His exit as the character has opened up possibilities for new actors to portray the MI 6 agent. Rumours have been doing the rounds that The Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is one of the top contenders for the role. Now the actor has talked about the possibility of playing the next 007.

Henry Golding expresses his thought about the next James Bond

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Henry Golding was asked if he will become the first half-east Asian actor to portray James Bond. He took a pause and replied that Daniel Craig’s departure from the character provides an opportunity for change. “Be it female, male, bi, gay, straight, trans, Asian, black, Latina,” he asserted.

Golding stated that now is the time in history where it does not matter. He mentioned that it is the most amazing feeling for him. He noted that the possibilities are endless. When asked if anyone has approached him from the Bond team, the actor said, “I’m not being drawn into the trap!” and laughed off, dodging the question.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan has essayed agent 007. It is currently played by Daniel Craig who would step down from it with the upcoming movie.

Fans of the character are eagerly waiting to see who can be seen as the next Bond. Besides the recent rumours of Henry Golding, Idris Elba has been a favourite choice to depict the MI 6 spy. However, there is no confirmed news about the next James Bond.

No Time to Die is the twenty fourth in the James Bond film series. It marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as agent 007. He debuted as the character in Casino Royale in 2006. The actor went on to essay the role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He has garnered many praises for his performances.

No Time to Die also features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new additions to the cast are Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it is scheduled to release on November 12, 2020, in the United Kingdom and on November 20, 2020, in the United States.

