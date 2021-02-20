Charlize Theron And Kerry Washington Join Paul Feig's 'The School For Good And Evil'

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington will be joining the cast of Paul Feig's "The School For Good and Evil". The Bridesmaid director took to his Twitter to announce the news of the actors joining his movie. In the post, he shared the picture of both the actors and wrote that he is 'thrilled' to welcome them. Check it out.

Paul Feig welcomes Charlize and Kerry

I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/IgmoDABkp0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2021

The School for Good and Evil

The movie is Netflix's special and is based on The New York Best Selling book from the author Soman Chainani. The story revolves around two best friends Sophie and Agatha. The friends are students of The School for Good and Evil. In this school ordinary boys and girls are taught and trained to be "fairy-tale heroes and villains". Sophie has her own princess ambitions and she believes that she will get into School For Good. She hopes to join the ranks of previous students like Cinderella and Snow White.

On the other hand, Agatha seems to have a different outlook. She has her own wicked cat and appears to be fit for School for Evil. The chaos will begin in the friendship when the fate of both the best friends are reversed. Sophie will end up in the School for Evil whereas Agatha will find herself amongst the good people of the School For Good.

In the movie, Charlize Theron will play the role of Lady Lesso, the Dean of the School for Evil. Whereas, Kerry Washington will play the role of Professor Dovey in the School for Good, as per Hollywood Reporter. The screenplay will be done by David Magee (Life of Pi writer) and Laura Solon. Along with Paul Feig, the production will be joined by Laura Fischer, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Jane Startz. The executive producers of the movie are Zack Roth and Patricia Riggen along with author Soman Chainani.

On the work front

Charlize Theron has also played the role of the villain in previous movies like Snow White and the Huntsman. She has worked with Netflix for the series Mindhunter in the year 2017. Her upcoming movie is F9 which is a part of the Fast & Furious franchise. On the other hand, Kerry Washington is known for her role in ABC's Scandal. She was last seen in the movie Prom where she played the role of Ms Greene, alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden.

