Charlize Theron Gushes 'Where Do I Sign?' As Fan Pitches A Lesbian Version Of 'Die Hard'

American-South African actor Charlize Theron is keen on bringing a female-led spinoff of 1998's cult film franchise Die Hard, featuring a lesbian couple in the centre of an action-packed film. On December 5, a fan took to Twitter to express his desire of wanting to watch a Die Hard reboot wherein 'Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife'. Thus, a couple of days later, Theron expressed her opinion about the same and gushed, "where do I sign?". Soon, British-Canadian actor Hannah Simone also voluntarily came onboard by pitching the role of a 'tired Indian housewife' for herself in the film.

Twitterati root for a 'Die Hard' remake

Recently, a fan tweeted about Hulu's newly-released queer romantic comedy titled Happiest Season and jokingly expressed his desire of wanting to see a Lesbian version of Die Hard starring Charlie Theron. For the unversed, Theron is highly popular for playing action-packed roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Old Guard and Atomic Blonde to name a few. Thus, the Twitter user 'Francis O' wrote, "Lesbian holiday rom-com movies are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife".

Later, when the Golden Globe Award-winning actor came across the fan tweet, she shared her opinion about the same and gave the idea a thumbs up. Retweeting the fan tweet, the 45-year-old playfully suggesting that she is up for it as she wrote, "Where do I sign?".

Check out Charlize Theron's tweet below:

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

Soon, netizens joined the bandwagon and rooted for a lesbian version of Die Hard remake. However, the Twitter banter was soon joined by New Girl actor Hannah Simone. While Theron will need a leading lady who can play her wife in the Die Hard remake, Hannah has a suggestion about the same as she replied to the tweet and wrote, "Let me know if you need a tired Indian wife who doesn’t like to run fast even when danger is present and therefore would need all the saving". Soon Theron replied to her tweet as well and jokingly wrote, "I got your back boo!".

Take a look:

I got your back boo! — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

