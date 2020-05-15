John Wick's Spin-off Series 'The Continental' To Have Different Perspective Than Films

John Wick franchise starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role has garnered much appreciation over the years. After the success of three films, the fourth installment is in works, but it would not be out until 2022. However, a spin-off show, The Continental which was announced in 2017 is making development. Chad Stahelski, who helmed the three John Wick films, explained how the show will offer a new perspective. Read to know more.

The Continental series to expand John Wick world

In an interview with a daily, Chad Stahelski talked about John Wick TV show, The Continental. He said that the angle they are working on The Continental TV show right now is a different perspective on the whole world. The plot would be from different characters' points of view and what the breadth of the world is. Whereas in John Wick film, he is following a time period that is almost just a week in the life of one man, for whom everything spirals out of control.

Chad Stahelski added that the angle that the other producers and writers on the TV show are coming up for is a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of the character. It deals with how deep the world goes, and not just assassins but everything that is included. He stated that a lot of the origin stories are of some of the characters that the audience has already seen in Wick. It’s got some very interesting things, it is a very interesting take on the Wick world, which he thinks is pretty cool. Stahelski mentioned that it would not be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick would not be involved with it, it is just not from his perspective.

Earlier, it was reported that The Continental will be a prequel, taking place long before the events of the films. It will show a chain of hotels located all around the globe that function as a neutral territory for members of underworld criminals. There is no news about the cast of the series till now and the beginning of production is also not set. Lionsgate has partnered up with Starz to make the show happen. However, the current situation has put a halt on several projects.

